Zuperlist brings together concepts from classic RSS News Readers and Personalized News Apps. Read below how it works.

You pick the websites that you want to follow .

News are sorted by how close they are to your interests , not by when they're published.

Zuperlist shows you what's new since your last visit , by keeping track of when you open or refresh your news feed.

News that are closely related are grouped together , so they don't overwhelm your news feed.

Everything that doesn't match your interests is still available, categorized by topic and by website.

HIGHLIGHT A WEBSITE Like a particular website a lot? Mark it as highlighted and you'll always see everything published there. HIGHLIGHT A TAG Interested in a specific topic? Mark it as highlighted and you'll always see everything published under that topic.

BREAK THE FILTER BUBBLE Zuperlist gives you a quick glance at the most shared news, even if they don't match your interests. You'll also get a glance at top recommendations from websites that you don't follow.

Zuperlist.com works on any platform. No need to install another app.